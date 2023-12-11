Shohei Ohtani's contract should be a wake-up call for Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr.

Shohei Ohtani just signed a $700,000,000 contract.



The largest deal in MLB by over $250,000,000.



Everything you need to know about it:



-



Context:



• The Colorado Rockies owner is worth ~ $700,000,000.



• 8 MLB teams will have a payroll less than Ohtani's salary in… pic.twitter.com/LMLTrn4JKj