Scott Boras: The St. Louis Cardinals are a desirable destination for free agents
Super-agent Scott Boras recently spoke about the St. Louis Cardinals' appeal to free agents at the General Manager meetings.
Scott Boras is one of the most well-known sports agents. He represents some of the biggest names in a variety of sports, and players try their hardest to be represented by him. Boras is the agent for players such as Gerrit Cole, Bryce Harper, Juan Soto, Max Scherzer, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Rodon, and Corey Seager, among others.
Boras's clients often set the market for free agency, and these players often claim the biggest deals in any given offseason. St. Louis could have had Max Scherzer a few years back. St. Louis was outbid by the Red Sox at the last second on David Price and was spurned by Jayson Heyward in 2016 after offering him a better contract.
The narrative for the past few years is that free agents don't want to sign with St. Louis for a number of reasons, primarily its market size compared to Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Boston, and others; however, Scott Boras was recently quoted as saying that St. Louis is still an attractive location for free agents for a variety of reasons.
According to Scott Boras, "St. Louis is a very valued market, and it always has been. Players love to play there." St. Louis's history, continual pursuit of success, and general culture make it a desirable place for free agents and players alike.
Players such as Jordan Montgomery, Blake Snell, and Cody Bellinger are represented by Boras, and the Cardinals have been linked to the two pitchers this offseason. Boras is relatively familiar with how St. Louis operates, as he represented Matt Holliday during his time in Major League Baseball.
Snell in particular is someone whose market may be closer to what St. Louis wants to pay than originally expected, and Derrick Goold of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported (subscription required) that Snell has been asking around about what it's like to play in St. Louis.
With so many bidders for starting pitchers this offseason, hopefully, St. Louis can use their history as a pull for free agents. They have plenty of money to match the big spenders; John Mozeliak and the front office will just have to really sell the city and the team.