Royals vs. Cardinals prediction and odds for Tuesday, May 30 (Back OVER)
By Reed Wallach
The Cardinals nearly were on the wrong side of a combined perfect game before breaking up the Royals bid at history in the eighth inning.
Can St. Louis get back on track after losing 7-0 at home? The team will hope Miles Mikolas can continue his fine run of form against Kansas City, who counters with Zack Greinke? Let's check out the odds and get to the best bet:
Cardinals vs. Royals odds, run line and total
Cardinals vs. Royals prediction and pick
Both pitchers come in on a good run of late, Mikolas is pitching to a 2.40 ERA over his last five starts while Greinke sits at 2.73 over the same timeframe.
However, I'm going to side with the over given that the Cardinals are due for a breakout game against the Greinke and the Royals bullpen. St. Louis is hitting only .221 over the last two weeks, but some of that is unlucky. The team has a batting average on balls in play of .248, a sign of some poor variance, but have still generated plenty of run scoring chances with a walk rate over 10% (top five in the bigs) and still slugging over .400.
Greinke allows hard contact and the Cardinals can find some barrels on Tuesday night, but Mikolas may face some regression as well. The righty is avoiding allowing runs, but opponents are still hitting him, he has allowed righties to hit .268 this season and lefties to hit .315. Even though the Royals have a plenty of right handed batters, Mikolas is going to face trouble on the base paths early and often.
After the Cards lineup was shutdown Monday, I'll count on a bounce back, but for the Royals to keep this close in an offensive minded matchup.
