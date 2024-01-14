Revisiting 6 freezing cold takes from the 2023 Cardinals season
As bad as 2023 was for the Cardinals, these 6 predictions might've been worse...
By Andrew Wang
Adam Wainwright will throw a no-hitter for his 200th career win
Lastly, we'll take a look at the more sentimental side. 2022 was such a magical year for the St. Louis Cardinals culminating in Albert Pujols' improbable chase to 700 home runs, and Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright reaching the all-time record for starts and wins by a battery, we figured 2023 had a similar outlook with Wainwright's farewell tour.
Amongst pitching accolades, winning Cy Young, throwing a no-hitter, and joining the 200-win club were all that was left to accomplish for Wainwright. Cy Young seemed extremely unlikely for the 41-year-old starter and 200 wins seemed like a given, so the no-hitter would've been the perfect special moment to cap off Waino's legendary career.
Despite finishing the 2022 season in rough fashion, Wainwright appeared confident for a bounce-back 2023 after finding a problem with his stride, and he pitched quite well for the United States in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Unfortunately, Father Time had other plans, as Waino would suffer a shoulder injury in the WBC sidelining him for the start of the season and sending his farewell tour into a downward spiral.
For the longest time, it looked like Wainwright wouldn't even reach 200 wins much less toss a no-hitter. After tearing his labrum in win #199, Waino had one chance to reach 200 wins and he did not disappoint. When it looked like the baseball gods were seeking retribution for the magic of 2022, Wainwright channeled his strength one last time to pitch a 1-0 gem against the Brewers. It surely wasn't a no-hitter, but it was enough to secure win #200. And it was surely just as special.