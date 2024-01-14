Revisiting 6 freezing cold takes from the 2023 Cardinals season
As bad as 2023 was for the Cardinals, these 6 predictions might've been worse...
By Andrew Wang
The Cardinals will have 7 All-Stars in 2023
Now for one of the more infamous Noot News predictions. The Cardinals only had one All-Star in third baseman Nolan Arenado in 2023, one which all 30 teams are required to have. While Arenado did earn his All-Star nod as a starter, the rest of the Cardinals' talent was not present at the All-Star Game in Seattle. The rationale behind this prediction is quite defensible, however extremely optimistic. In 2022 the Cardinals had five All-Stars: Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Ryan Helsley, Miles Mikolas, and Albert Pujols.
Pujols, of course, retired and was the honorary commissioner's pick as a 2022 All-Star, but the other four could've reasonably repeated as All-Stars in 2023. Goldschmidt was the reigning MVP, Arenado was an All-Star again, Helsley put up one of the best reliever seasons in Cardinals history in 2022, and Mikolas' status as a 2-time All-Star seemed to indicate 2022 was no fluke. Moreover, the Cardinals added 2022 All-Star catcher Willson Contreras in the offseason. Adding two more of either breakout Jordan Walker, the always valuable Tommy Edman, an emerging Nolan Gorman, or farewell tour Adam Wainwright wasn't out of the question.
However, Goldschmidt was snubbed due to the Mets needing a representative and losing the spot to Pete Alonso, Helsley was injured most of the year, Mikolas suffered serious regression, and Contreras was unjustly relieved of catching duties in May. None of the breakout candidates really broke out except Nolan Gorman, who entered an ice-cold stretch as All-Star voting took place, Edman was shifted to center field, and Wainwright was never the same after suffering an injury in the WBC.
The Cardinals certainly had the depth to have 7 All-Stars in 2023, but as unfortunately as the season went, there was just no way it was going to happen. With the team largely unchanged, could it happen in 2024? Possibly, but a lot would have to go right. Goldschmidt, Arenado, Helsley, Walker, Gorman, Nootbaar, and Gray all have All-Star potential in 2024, but all of them performing at an All-Star level in the first half will be a tough ask.