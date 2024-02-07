Redbirds report card: Grading the Cardinals' moves over the offseason
After a flurry of moves to restock the cupboard for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024, here is how I would grade each major transaction the team made.
Cardinals hire Yadier Molina and Daniel Descalso
The front office identified leadership as a key to turning the Cardinals around in 2024, and to address that, the team hired legendary catcher Yadier Molina and former infielder Daniel Descalso. Molina will be a special assistant to John Mozeliak, while Descalso will replace Joe McEwing as the bench coach. McEwing will now also work in the front office.
Molina's main role with the Cardinals will be to serve as a resource for Oliver Marmol, according to Derrick Goold in a St. Louis Post-Dispatch article. Molina's presence can only be a good thing for the Cardinals, who appeared up a creek without a paddle during the Willson Contreras saga in 2023. Molina should provide valuable expertise to Contreras, but perhaps more importantly, he should be a resource for Ivan Herrera, the 23-year-old who is likely to back up Contreras behind the plate.
Molina will also spend time helping coaches and players in the minor leagues. Although catching will be Molina's primary focus, Mozeliak said he also expects Molina to impart his wisdom to the pitchers and coaches in the farm system.
Descalso, the team's other coaching hire, was a member of the 2011 World Series champion Cardinals team, and he should bring the winning mindset the Cardinals are coveting. Molina and Descalso should be immensely beneficial to the team on the diamond and off of it.
Grade: A+