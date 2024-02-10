Recapping the National League Central: Who had the best offseason?
Let's check in on the other National League Central teams and see how their offseasons went.
Cincinnati Reds
Major Subtractions: 1B Joey Votto, OF Nick Senzel, CF Harrison Bader
Major Additions: RHP Nick Martinez, 3B Jeimer Candelario, RHP Frankie Montas, RHP Emilio Pagan, LHP Brent Suter
Notable Moves: Earned the 2nd-overall draft pick in 2024 MLB Draft
The Cincinnati Reds, with their young core, seem poised to push the envelope in the National League Central. Their rotation is headed by Hunter Greene, Graham Ashcraft, Andrew Abbott, and Nick Lodolo. They have serious depth on the position player side, particularly on the infield. Elly De La Cruz, Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, and Noelvi Marte are all capable infielders, particularly up the middle.
Cincinnati also jumped up eleven spots to secure the number-two overall pick in the 2024 MLB Amateur Draft next summer. A draft pick at this spot has a strong chance of being a successful professional baseball player.
With the additions of Nick Martinez, Frankie Montas, and Jeimer Candelario, the Reds' roster gets that much deeper. The Reds' payroll for 2024 is projected to be under $100 million despite these signings, so there is still room for them to spend. While it may be unlikely they capitalize on this flexibility, the Reds are able to take on some money to improve their rotation even further. Martinez and Montas provide some additional depth and assurance for their rotation, and Jeimer Candelario will slot in at first base for them next year.
The bullpen additions of Brent Suter and Emilio Pagan shorten games for them, as both are veterans who have plenty of experience coming into a game during high-leverage situations. The shoring up of both the rotation and bullpen should lead to more success in close games next year for the Reds.
The Cincinnati Reds are an intimidating team for 2024 and beyond. Their players are young, cheap, talented, and controllable; that's a potent mix for a team that's looking to make a jump in a mediocre division. St. Louis should be wary of the Reds, especially after their offseason moves.