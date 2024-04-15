Re-ranking the value of the Cardinals' 10 best young position players
The Cardinals young position players continue to steal the headlines for the club, and it makes ranking their value is becoming increasingly more difficult.
By Josh Jacobs
7. Victor Scott II (Previous ranking: #6)
Victor Scott II made the Cardinals' Opening Day roster after a number of injuries to their outfield and a strong camp from the 23-year-old. While things have not gone well at the plate thus far, Scott has more than proven his worth already on the basepaths and in center field.
Scott is batting just .098 right now with a .315 OPS, and those numbers will have to improve if he's going to avoid a trip to Memphis. This past week was particularly difficult for Scott at the plate, although he did rope a double to center field against the Diamondbacks on Friday.
Scott's blazing speed and great defense will be the calling cards of his game, but both myself and the Cardinals believe Scott can be a true star, but that only happens if his bat comes around. So far, the Cardinals have not been concerned with his approach at the plate or the at-bats he is taking, but you'd obviously love to see some production here in the near future.
Whenever one of Tommy Edman or Dylan Carlson returns, there's still a pretty good chance Scott makes his way to Memphis for at least a short time, and that may not end up being a bad thing. The Cardinals need to prioritize Scott's development if a demotion is what's best for him, as he truly has the potential to be a game wrecking for years to come.
Scott is already contributing in a big way while being one of the worst hitters in baseball, so imagine what all he can do for this Cardinals team once he actually starts hitting.