Re-ranking the value of the Cardinals' 10 best young position players
The Cardinals young position players continue to steal the headlines for the club, and it makes ranking their value is becoming increasingly more difficult.
By Josh Jacobs
1. Jordan Walker (Previous ranking: #1)
Formerly the top prospect in baseball according to multiple major publications, Jordan Walker had a strong rookie campaign but is running into some of the same issues that plagued him last year. Still, Walker is the most valuable young player this team has, and for good reason.
Walker has the potential to be truly special as a player. He's the best prospect the Cardinals have had since Oscar Taveras, and for good reason. Walker, even while not producing many results at the plate right now, is sitting in the 90th percentile in average exit velocity at just 21 years of age.
The key for Walker to become a truly great hitter will be finding a way to get those hard-hit balls off the ground. Hard-hit line drives will often be singles, doubles, or triples, and hard-hit fly balls can be the home run ball that will make him a dangerous middle-of-the-order bat for years to come.
I have full confidence Walker will figure that out at some point, and hopefully sooner rather than later.
Walker's defense, which was a black hole in his game last year, has taken significant strides to this point. He's made multiple highlight reels in right field for St. Louis already and is not making the major blunders he was a year prior. He makes the easy plays with ease and is doing his best to prove he belongs as an outfielder long-term.
