Ranking the value of the Cardinals' 10 best young position players
The Cardinals are loaded with young position players throughout their organization. Who are the most valuable of the bunch?
By Josh Jacobs
6. Victor Scott II
Speaking of another up-and-coming prospect, Victor Scott II is going to be one of the most exciting Cardinals players we've seen in a long time.
We all know about the elite speed at this point. He stole almost 100 bases in 2024 and could be leading the Major Leagues in steals in the very near future. What I find most impressive about Scott though is how well he knows himself as a player. In our conversations with Scott on the Noot News Podcast, he has made it a point to talk about how he's looking to continue to improve as a hitter, while not losing any of the things that make him so special.
Scott's improvement at the plate since being drafted by the Cardinals is nothing short of exceptional. John Mozeliak went out of his way to acknowledge it himself recently, and @KareemSSN on X (formerly Twitter) provided a deeper breakdown than I can on Scott's improvements in his ongoing ranking of the Cardinals' top prospects. I highly recommend the thread he posted on X below.
I haven't even talked about Scott's defense yet, which is another potential 80-grade tool. While his arm is average at best, he won a Minor League Gold Glove in center field in 2023 due to his advanced feel for the position and how he pairs that with his elite speed to get to baseballs that no one else can.
Someone whose floor as a player is the top base running threat in all of baseball with potential Gold Glove defense is someone I'm going to value very highly. Scott's progression at the plate continues to raise his ceiling as a player as well, and if all goes according to plan, he has what it takes to be one of the best leadoff hitters in baseball who leads the league in steals and wins Gold Gloves in center field. Get excited, Cardinals fans. And somehow he's only number six on this list.