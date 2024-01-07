Ranking the value of the Cardinals' 10 best young position players
The Cardinals are loaded with young position players throughout their organization. Who are the most valuable of the bunch?
By Josh Jacobs
7. Thomas Saggese
The reigning Texas League Most Valuable Player slots in at number seven on this list, and has the chance to be a regular contributor in St. Louis in the very near future.
Thomas Saggese was acquired in the Jordan Montgomery trade, and at 21 years old, he's coming off a .306/.374/.530 slash line with 26 HR and 111 RBI at mostly the Double-A level. Saggese did get 13 games under his belt in Memphis at the end of the year, and will likely begin the year there before hopefully forcing himself onto the St. Louis roster.
Saggese logged most of his time at second base in 2023, but played 38 games at third base and 11 games at shortstop as well. The Cardinals will likely try him out in a variety of positions in Spring Training and perhaps even Memphis as well in 2024, helping him find a way to get his bat into the Cardinals' order any way possible when he finally gets the call.
According to Baseball America, Saggese is the Cardinals' fifth-ranked prospect entering 2024 and third-ranked position player prospect behind Masyn Winn and Victor Scott II.
The Cardinals are on the verge of some really interesting roster questions with the emergence of Saggese and some other prospects, and it will be interesting to see how they balance his playing time with so many other young studs on the roster.