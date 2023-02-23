Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals who will benefit the most from new rule changes
There are new rules for MLB in 2023, and these Cardinals will be positively impacted by them
The 2023 season brings more than just new players and a clean slate for the St. Louis Cardinals to navigate this season. This new year brings a variety of rule changes to the sport that will have a variety of impacts on the game as well know it.
If you're not familiar with the new rules changes, here is a brief synopis. First, MLB is implementing a pitch clock, meaning there will only be 15 seconds between pitches when runners are not on base, and 20 seconds with runners on. They placed a ban on extreme infield shifts, requiring two infielders on each side of the second base bag and that all infielders must have both of their feet in the dirt.
When it comes to the basepaths, two major changes were made there as well. First, pitchers may only throw over or step off two times, with the third attempt ending up in a free base if it is failed. The bases have also been increased in size by three inches to help with player safety and more aggression on the bases. All of these rules can be read in more detail over at MLB.com.
These are pretty significant rule changes, especially with them all happening at once. Whenever rules are changed in a big way, it will positively impact some players and negatively impact others. When you look at this Cardinals roster, there are quite a few players who may benefit in a big way from these new rules being implemented this season.
Here is my ranking of the Cardinals who will benefit the most from these new rules changes in 2023.