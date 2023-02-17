Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' trade pieces entering Spring Training
#3 - Nolan Gorman
Just yesterday, I covered how MLB.com predicted Nolan Gorman to be a breakout star at the plate in 2023. The 22-year-old boasts incredible power and was a top-20 prospect in the game of baseball just a year ago. The fact that he may be only their third most valuable trade piece, or possibly even their 7th most valuable if you count the untouchables, is pretty incredible.
Gorman his 30 HRs last year across Triple-A and St. Louis last year. While he did not take the league by storm like many fans hoped he would, he did show plenty of signs of great things to come.
What makes Gorman an interesting trade candidate is the lack of a clear role on the club. With Brendan Donvoan's breakout season last year, he should remain the club's utilityman but will see a lot of those starts at second base. Gorman can see time a DH as well, but that position is crowded as well.
One has to wonder with Masyn Winn's debut sometime between late 2023 and the 2024 season, will there be enough room for Winn, Gorman, Edman, and Donovan on the roster? There can be, but the club may decide to cash in on Gorman's bat if that group fields too crowded.