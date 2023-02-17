Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' trade pieces entering Spring Training
#4 - Tyler O'Neill
Finding the right spot for Tyler O'Neill on this list was difficult. He's clearly going to be a name floated around this season, but how valuable will he be? If the Cardinals are willing to part with him, it's likely because he has fallen out of favor, so why would he carry a lot of value elsewhere? If he does bounce back for St. Louis, I don't think they would trade him this year.
So, I decided to put O'Neill fourth on this list. Even if he does struggle again this year at the plate or has more injuries, he's the only name here that has played like an MVP caliber player at the Major League level. Other teams will want a shot at getting a middle of the order masher with elite defensive skills if they can get their hands on him.
Since he is a few years away from free agency though, coupled with injuries and inconsistent performance, he probably won't be valued more than others on this list. O'Neill is still worth keeping an eye on though regardless.