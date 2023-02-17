Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' trade pieces entering Spring Training
#5 - Alec Burleson
Alec Burleson has the edge on Yepez in this ranking for two reasons: Burleson does his damage from the left side of the plate and he is able to play the corner outfield and first base at a higher level than Yepez.
Both players have the ability to do damage at the plate. While Yepez has 30+ HR power potential, Burleson may hit more like 20-25 HRs but hit for a higher average and OBP. The ability to have a guy that can do damage like that as a left-handed hitter is so valuable in this league.
Burleson has also become a bit undervalued as a defensive player. No, he's not going to be a star in the field, but he can be an average defender at three positions, something I am not sure Yepez will ever be able to say.
Burleson only got a brief stint in St. Louis in 2022 but should have a lot more opportunities this season. His .905 OPS in Triple-A last season was extremely promising, especially since it was only his second professional season. Burleson is a guy that will be sought after by other clubs if St. Louis is not utilizing him.