Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' trade pieces entering Spring Training
#7 - Moises Gomez
Moises Gomez broke out in a big way in 2022, posting a .996 OPS with 39 HR and 94 RBI in just 120 games between Double-A and Triple-A. You would think a guy like that would rank much higher on this list, but there are reasons for why he does not, at least yet.
Gomez has a big strikeout problem, and the amount of swing and miss in his game will be a big problem at the Major League level if it is not improved upon. The Cardinals are looking to help him through these struggles though.
Gomes is only 24, and if he improves on that swing and miss, he could be a force at the plate for a long time. His power is legit, and that will make him attractive to a lot of teams around the league. If he performs in Spring Training and continues to mash at Triple-A, he may be a coveted option come July.