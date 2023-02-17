Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' trade pieces entering Spring Training
#8 - Ivan Herrera
Ivan Herrera is an interesting name for the Cardinals. While he did not take the steps forward they would have hoped in 2022, he was fast-tracked a ton, so another year in Triple-A Memphis may help Herrera regain the trajectory that he was on.
I shared recently how I thought Herrera was still an important part of the Cardinals' future, but that does not mean the club cannot consider dealing him if the right offer is there. Guys like Jimmy Crooks III and Leonardo Bernal could be seen as the Cardinals' next long-term option in their system should they choose to move off of Herrera.
If Andrew Knizner proves he can be the backup to Contreras for the next few seasons, I could see Herrera being viewed as expendable if he is valuable by another team.