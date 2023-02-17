Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' trade pieces entering Spring Training
#10 - Michael McGreevy
Michael McGreevy is not a flashy prospect by any means, but since being drafted in the first round in 2021, has been seen as a high-floor starter within the Cardinals system.
According to Baseball America (subscription required), McGreevy has a below average fastball and change up, but projected to have an above average curveball, slide, and control. McGreevy has said he is working on his fastball velocity, and if that ends up improving, he could have an entire repotire of average to above average pitches.
While McGreevy likely caps out at a solid number four or five starter in a rotation, guys like that under club control hold value in this league. At just 22 years old, he wouldn't headline a major deal, but he could be an interesting piece included by the Cardinals to get the deal done.