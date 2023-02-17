Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' trade pieces entering Spring Training
#2 - Brendan Donovan
One of the biggest risers in the Cardinals' organization over the last calendar year, Brendan Donovan has gone from an unknown prospect to a sought-after utilityman, not just by the Cardinals, but also among other teams in the league.
Donovan made a name for himself by being a scrappy player, getting on-base at an elite clip, and playing all over the diamond for the Cardinals. He was the first Cardinals rookie to win a Gold Glove in franchise history and was the first player to win the new utility Gold Glove in the National League.
Based on trade negotiations this offseason, it does not seem like the Cardinals will be willing to part with Donovan any time soon. There are really only two things that I could see changing that.
First would be a major breakout season from Gorman. If he takes ahold of the everyday second base job, Donovan will still have a major role with the club, but will have to find time all across the diamond, which provides immense value for St. Louis.
But with all the depth on this club, the second way that could change builds off the first. If so many of the Cardinals' young players are progressing in a big way, and other club's really value Donovan, they could capitalize on his value to acquire a top-end starter that the club badly needs.
Again, I don't see them dealing Donovan if he continues his success in 2023. Having a player like Donovan on your team is just too valuable to give away, so unless it's to go after a superstar talent, he will remain a Cardinal for a longtime.