Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' best draft classes of the last decade
We looked back and ranked the last decade of Cardinals' drafts. Which do you think took the top spot?
By Ben Goldberg
Number 4: 2016 Draft Class
Notable Names: 1) Delvin Perez; 2) Dylan Carlson; 3) Dakota Hudson; 4) Zac Gallen; 5) Tommy Edman; 6) Andrew Knizner; 7) Andy Young
Oh, how high this class might have ranked if Zac Gallen were pitching for the Cardinals. The National League All-Star starter wasn’t traded for nothing, it just feels that way after two middling years of Marcell Ozuna. His ultimate success with the Diamondbacks does nothing to help these rankings.
Still, though, this draft was far from a failure. The jury is still out on Dylan Carlson, who is still only 24 and provides strong defense if nothing else. Same with Dakota Hudson, who still has a chance to play his way back into the starting rotation, even if his audition this year has left much to be desired. And Andrew Knizner, once seen as the heir to Yadier Molina after Carson Kelly was traded away, does not seem like he'll ever be more than a competent backup, although that’s still fine value for the 226th overall pick.
The jewel of the draft class? Easily Tommy Edman. The sixth-round pick became one of the many faces of Cardinals Devils Magic, providing a career 14.4 WAR and serving as the team’s Swiss Army Knife.
Surprised to see Andy Young on the list of notable players? Don’t be – he was part of that infamous Paul Goldschmidt trade package.