Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' best draft classes of the last decade
We looked back and ranked the last decade of Cardinals' drafts. Which do you think took the top spot?
By Ben Goldberg
Number 5: 2014 Draft Class
Notable Names: 1) Luke Weaver; 2) Jack Flaherty; 3) Trevor Megill; 4) Austin Gomber; 5) Daniel Ponce de Leon
Surprised to see this class rated so high? It’s all about two future Hall of Famers you won’t see listed above.
This draft class made an impact – but it was more about who the Cardinals were able to obtain for some of these prospects. Luke Weaver and Austin Gomber (fun fact, his nickname is apparently Big G?) were both decent during their time with the Cardinals but it’s their inclusion in the trades for Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado that will have Cardinals Nation thanking them from now until eternity.
Jack Flaherty, picked with the Cardinals’ first-round compensatory pick, has been equal parts spectacular and frustrating. I once thought he was Adam Wainwright’s heir apparent and still believed at the beginning of this year that he would ultimately sign an extension with the team. Now it seems inevitable that Flaherty is traded and this spot could ultimately rise depending on what the team receives in return.
This draft was otherwise unspectacular - Megill has carved out a role as a relief pitcher, now plying his trade with the Brewers. And Ponce de Leon was a heartwarming story after returning from a scary head injury.