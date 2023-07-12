Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' best draft classes of the last decade
We looked back and ranked the last decade of Cardinals' drafts. Which do you think took the top spot?
By Ben Goldberg
Number 7: The 2013 Draft Class
Notable Names: 1) Marco Gonzalez; 2) Rob Kaminsky; 3) Oscar Mercado; 4) Mike Mayers; 5) Luke Voit
Ah, the memories from ten years ago. This list is bursting with potential but ultimately these players have done nearly nothing for the big club. Marco Gonzalez looked like he could be a rotation mainstay but he’s been plying his trade for the Mariners since 2017 and the return for that trade – one Tyler O’Neill – has not worked out as imagined.
Rob Kaminsky and Oscar Mercado made their way back to the team after both were traded to the Guardians but Kaminsky’s impressive 2020 was the only impact either have made to the organization.
The saving grace from this draft? Mike Mayers, who gave the Cardinals four years of relief work, and Luke Voit. Voit, a hometown kid, was a Yankees sensation and the Cardinals did well in plucking Giovanny Gallegos in the return for that trade.
It didn’t help their rankings, as he never pitched for the Cardinals, but a hat tip to the scouting department for finding Kevin Herget in the 39th round. Herget had a cup of coffee with the Rays last year and has pitched in 13 games for the surprising Reds this season.