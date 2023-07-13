Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' 8 Most Tradeable Assets
The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be sellers at this year's trade deadline. A retool is the preferred route. Let's rank the players they do have and their market value.
8. Dylan Carlson
Sometimes I think I'm the only Dylan Carlson apologist left. Fans throw his name around often as a player the team should trade, dating back to last trade deadline with the Juan Soto saga. Carlson has done nothing but hit at an above-league-average rate while playing a strong outfield position.
Carlson is slashing .241/.342/.373 on the season. While one would hope for a greater slugging percentage, Carlson does a good job at drawing walks (72nd percentile) and not striking out (56th percentile). His defensive metrics are very strong as well (73rd percentile in OAA and 88th percentile in arm strength). His positive centerfield numbers are appealing as well.
The 24-year-old has increased his average exit velocity and barrel percentages by 3 MPH this year as well, showing he has room for growth. Perhaps the most appealing aspects of Carlson are his switch-handedness and his team control. Whoever trades for Carlson has his services for another 3.5 years.