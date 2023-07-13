Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' 8 Most Tradeable Assets
The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be sellers at this year's trade deadline. A retool is the preferred route. Let's rank the players they do have and their market value.
6. Tommy Edman
The super-utility player Tommy Edman should fetch plenty of interest this deadline. The Cardinals may want to hold on to Edman and take advantage of his defensive skillset. Masyn Winn's rapid ascension through the minors does open the door for a deal, however.
Edman has ample defensive versatility as he has logged innings at shortstop, second base, center field, left field, right field, and third base. He has posted positive numbers at most of those positions defensively. Teams who trade for Edman should not expect eye-popping offensive numbers. For his career, he has a .265 batting average, .319 OBP, and .408 slugging percentage for an OPS+ of 100, exactly league average.
Edman isn't a free agent until after the 2025 season. His team control, paired with his defensive versatility and serviceable bat, should make him an appealing trade candidate to contenders.