Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' 8 Most Tradeable Assets
The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be sellers at this year's trade deadline. A retool is the preferred route. Let's rank the players they do have and their market value.
4. Paul DeJong
Paul DeJong still has value on many teams. A defense-first shortstop with a good amount of pop is appealing to many teams. Further increasing his value is his team-friendly contract that holds him down until after the 2025 season (including two team opt-outs). DeJong is currently tied for sixth in all of MLB for home runs.
While DeJong's metrics aren't strong (lots of blue on Baseball Savant), it is tough to argue with twelve home runs, seven outs above average, and a strong barrel percentage. DeJong's lack of walks and high strikeouts do dampen his value dramatically. Long gone is the offensive showcase he put on in his rookie season. He is now a league-average player according to OPS+.
Teams are always looking to shore up their middle infield. DeJong will provide strong defense and a strong bat. He could also provide value as a pinch hitter/defensive replacement. He has a career 144 WRC+ as a pinch hitter.