Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' 8 Most Tradeable Assets
The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be sellers at this year's trade deadline. A retool is the preferred route. Let's rank the players they do have and their market value.
3. Ryan Helsley
Ryan Helsley holds more value than Jordan Hicks for two reasons: track record and team control. His career ERA is 1.50 points lower than Hicks' and his WHIP is .200 points lower than Hicks'. Also, Helsley is not a free agent until after the 2025 season.
Up until his injury on June 12th, Ryan Helsley was dealing once again. He strike out nearly twelve batters per nine innings, had a WHIP of 1.160, and he only allowed one home run across 25 innings. He also racked up seven saves. He is scheduled to return from the IL around in late July, with plenty of time to continue building his trade resume.
Teams will give a fair amount for a strong closer, especially when that closer is paired with another player. Ryan Helsley will fetch a pretty nice return on the trade market this year.