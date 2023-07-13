Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' 8 Most Tradeable Assets
The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be sellers at this year's trade deadline. A retool is the preferred route. Let's rank the players they do have and their market value.
2. Jordan Hicks
Relievers rarely fetch a high-end prospect or strong major-league talent. For this reason only, there will two relievers coming up. The first of those is Jordan Hicks. I place Hicks below Helsley for one reason: track record. Hicks has pitched 40 more innings in the majors, primarily because he tried his hand in the starting rotation in 2022. Hicks has a 3.93 ERA, 1.500 WHIP, and strikes out 13.5 batters per nine innings this year.
Hicks has always been a flame-throwing reliever with serious movement on his pitches. He consistently hits 100+ MPH on the radar gun. His control and command are where he struggles. Jordan is in the 4th percentile in walk percentage in the league. While he does a good job at limiting hard contact and striking batters out, his command hurts his value.
Every contender needs a reliever, but they won't give up much to take a player on an expiring contract who has a tendency to walk nearly 15% of the batters he faces.