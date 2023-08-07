Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' 5 biggest needs after the trade deadline
The Cardinals need to build upon a strong trade deadline by fixing their biggest holes this offseason
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals had an active trade deadline, adding much-needed depth to their organization by trading away impending free agents. While I was a big fan of their deadline moves, we all can agree, and the front office does as well, that they are far from done with making moves to improve for 2024.
This past offseason, the clear need that the Cardinals identified was a new starting catcher. Going into this offseason, it is clear that they will be targeting pitching in a variety of ways. How they choose to address their pitching needs will likely come in a variety of ways, with both smaller and bigger free agent signings and trades making up their offseason agenda.
It's not just as simple as needing an ace though. The club needs other pitching help as well, and may even need to look to add a certain kind of position player as well. There is no doubt the Cardinals will be very active this offseason, but how should they prioritize their agenda?
I've identified five different needs that St. Louis has this offseason, and ranked them in order of how important I think they are to address. The front office is under immense pressure this offseason to fill these needs, and I believe they will be more aggressive than ever in trying to do so.