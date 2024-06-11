Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' 10 most important young players and prospects

Lars Nootbaar’s last 16 games:



17-for-55 (.309)

.433 OBP

.600 SLG

194 wRC+

.418 xwOBA

12.2% Barrel%

6% SwStr%



Season wRC+ has shot from 57 to 117 in this span 🔥