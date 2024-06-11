Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals' 10 most important young players and prospects

This drive off the bat of #STLCards LF Brendan Donovan left the bat at 100.6 mph and it traveled 389 feet, but it fell short. It would have been a HR in 26 of 30 MLB ballparks, per Statcast.



It is the 4th near HR the Cards have had in this series with nothing to show for it. pic.twitter.com/06NmI5JFju