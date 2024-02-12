Ranking the National League Central's projected 2024 lineups
The National League Central features some decent lineups. Where do the St. Louis Cardinals fall in the pecking order?
3. Milwaukee Brewers
In what may come as a surprise to many, the Milwaukee Brewers actually edged out the Reds, with the Brew Crew's position players projected to tally 19.8 WAR next year. Last year, the team had a wRC+ of just 92, meaning they were 8% worse than the average offense in 2023. Milwaukee batsmen primarily struggled with slugging (.385 team slugging percentage).
The Brewers lost two key batters in Carlos Santana and Mark Canha via free agency while adding both Rhys Hoskins and Gary Sanchez to their mix. William Contreras and Christian Yelich are still on the team, and while regression is expected out of Yelich, he is still capable of putting together a 2.5-WAR season. Shortstop Willy Adames is projected to be their best player with a 4.1 WAR projection.
Milwaukee is relying heavily on its young players such as Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, and Bryce Turang to continue making strides next year. After a hot July (.840 OPS in thirty-six plate appearances), Frelick faltered, and he had an OPS of just .615 in September and October. Chourio, fresh off an eight-year, $82 million contract, hopes to be able to translate his minor league success to the majors.
Once again, the Brewers are relying heavily on their pitching next year. Their lineup will be solid, but it definitely won't lead the division in most statistical categories.