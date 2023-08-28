Ranking the likeliest free agent starting pitching fits for the St. Louis Cardinals
There are a lot of starting pitchers being linked to the Cardinals in free agency, but which ones are the likeliest fits?
By Josh Jacobs
9. Jack Flaherty
Jack Flaherty's tenure in St. Louis hit some really high points, but those felt more like a flash in the pan. Much of his tenure felt disappointing, to say the least. And I don't see a reunion coming to try and change that.
Flaherty was traded away from the Cardinals at the trade deadline, and although his first start with the Orioles went really well, things have been rocky since. Flaherty has a 7.07 ERA with Baltimore in 3 starts so far. After he got shelled in his last outing, Flaherty was then scratched from his next turn in the rotation. When Flaherty was asked about the situation, he gave some odd answers.
I honestly don't know what Flaherty's market will be like this winter. If he can turn things around down the stretch for Baltimore, he's a young pitcher with upside hitting the market, something teams would likely pounce on. But at this rate, he may be looking for a one-year "prove-it" deal to reset his market next offseason.
I just don't think the Cardinals would want to bring back an arm that was so up-and-down for them last year. I believe the Cardinals really like Flaherty and wish things had worked out with them, but sometimes you just need to turn the page on things.