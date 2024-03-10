Ranking the Cardinals top managerial options if they fire Oliver Marmol in season
If the Cardinals stumble out of the gates again in 2024, could we see a change at the helm for St. Louis?
3. Joe McEwing
The man who has been in baseball a very long time is entering his second consecutive season back in the Cardinals organization, but this time around McEwing is in a completely different role.
Joe McEwing had a nine-year playing career with 4 different teams, including his first two years with the Cardinals in the late 90s. He was highly respected by the fan base and his teammates for his hustle, energy, and all-around versatility, and has been highly praised by his former manager Tony LaRussa.
After his playing career McEwing started his coaching career in the lower minor leagues in the White Sox organization, including managing their Single-A affiliate in Winston Salem in 2009 and 2010, and their Triple-A team in Charlotte in 2011. His success managing in the minor leagues led to his promotion to the big club for the 2012 season and he would hold multiple roles on the White Sox coaching staff for 11 seasons.
In 2023 the Cardinals hired McEwing to be the bench coach after Matt Holliday resigned from the position, and during this offseason, the Cardinals moved McEwing up to the front office as a special assistant to John Mozeliak for 2024. McEwing was one of the names I mentioned in my article on potential managerial replacements last May, so why would the Cards consider him?
With a playing career and coaching career that has spanned a quarter century, and a strong reputation around the league, he seems to fit the build of a manager, it's just surprising to me that he has not managed in the major leagues yet.
I am not sure if moving McEwing to the front office helps or hurts his chances of managing in the big leagues someday, but as the current coaching staff stands, it is very young and inexperienced compared to other staffs throughout the league. If the Cardinals wanted somebody with a plethora of experience coaching, McEwing is a great option.