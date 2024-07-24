Ranking the Cardinals' needs at the trade deadline
1. Starting pitcher
The foremost of the team's needs this trade deadline would be nabbing a starting pitcher, particularly one who can slot in above Miles Mikolas, Lance Lynn, Andre Pallante, and even possibly Kyle Gibson. The Cardinals have their #1 pitcher in Sonny Gray. His last few starts have been a bit rough, but he's been strong overall throughout the year.
The reason a starting pitcher is the preeminent need this offseason is because the team's rotation won't be able to stack up against others in the playoffs. Most teams in the postseason have two dominant pitchers and a third who can hold his own most nights. Right now, the Cardinals have one strong starter and a collection of guys who may or may not keep the game close on any given night.
One more reliable starter would change the rotation down the stretch and in the playoffs. Right now, the Cardinals' starting staff ranks 21st in ERA, 17th in K's per nine, and 17th in FIP. A strikeout pitcher who can slot in as the team's number two starter would go a long way not just in the final two months of the regular season but also in a playoff series.
Nathan Eovaldi, Erick Fedde, and Zach Eflin have all been linked directly to the Cardinals. Should the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays decide to be sellers this year, two of those three will be available, and Max Scherzer could even be had. John Mozeliak will stay away from Garrett Crochet due to his exorbitant cost; outside of those five pitchers, there aren't many other options for starters.
Landing Eovaldi would be the biggest fish, but even Erick Fedde would change the shape and feel of the rotation. In a playoff environment that requires two high-end starters to advance, the Cardinals must prioritize a starting pitcher who can slot in just behind Sonny Gray.