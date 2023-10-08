Ranking the Cardinals 10 most realistic starting pitching fits this offseason
There are a lot of pitchers that the Cardinals have interest in, but which are the most realistic?
By Josh Jacobs
1. Sonny Gray
As the self-proclaimed leader of the Sonny Gray hype train, it's music to my ears to hear that the Cardinals are very interested in him. Goold said in his recent chat that the Cardinals' believe they can make a compelling offer to Gray, which aligns with what Gray has been saying himself
At the All-Star game this year, Gray talked about wanting to live closer to home, Nashville, which St. Louis is one of the closest MLB cities to there, as well as seeking something short-term, as he likely will not be playing baseball past his next contract.
Gray will likely finish second in AL Cy Young voting this year, posting a 2.79 ERA in 184 innings for Minnesota this year. He just shut out the Blue Jays in the series clinching game over 5 innings of work and has the ability to go toe to toe with any pitcher in today's game.
I'll have plenty more to say about Gray as the weeks go on, but if the Cardinals grab one of those top-tier guys, and make Gray their number-two starter, this rotation will be in great shape for 2024. Gray will likely want a deal between two and four years at somewhere between $20 million and $25 million a year. He may end up being one of the best values at the top of the pitching market.
While I do think Gray should not be their best addition this offseason, he has sneakily been one of the best pitchers in baseball over the course of his career and can be a stabilizing force for the Cardinals' rotation for the next few seasons.