Ranking the Cardinals' 10 most important young players for their future
#6 - Gordon Graceffo
Gordon Graceffo rose up prospect lists all year in 2022 after honing himself in and looking like a potential impact arm for years to come.
Graceffo is now in Triple-A Memphis and could find his way onto the Cardinals roster by the end of the summer. Like Hjepre, Graceffo doesn't have true number-one upside, but he could be a very good number-two starter in this league.
It's no secret the Cardinals have struggled to develop arms in recent years, and they badly need some pitchers to transform their staff this season, and answer many of the question marks surrounding the staff moving forward.
Graceffo is on the verge of making an impact this season and could be a long-term stabilizer for the team. The fate of the Cardinals young arms will dictate a lot of what happens to this team.