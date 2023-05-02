Fansided
Ranking the Cardinals' 10 most important young players for their future

Apr 13, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) looks / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
#7 - Brendan Donovan

The breakout player of 2022 was easily Brendan Donovan. After being a relatively unknown prospect, he finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting, won the utility Gold Glove, and became a player that the Cardinals were unwilling to part with this offseason.

Every team needs a utilityman, but finding one as good as Donovan is rare. Donovan can play almost every position on the field, and do so really well. He's a great on base guy and has flashed some new found power, although that has tapered off some recently.

If the Cardinals truly want to contend for a World Series in the next few years, having someone like Donovan gives them a huge edge. On any given day, they can plug him in wherever they need and expect a very good performance from him. It's had to overstate how valuable Donovan can be to this club.

