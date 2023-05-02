Ranking the Cardinals' 10 most important young players for their future
#2 - Masyn Winn
Coming into Spring Training, I, like many others, thought it would be fun to see Masyn Winn play, but did not expect much from him other than some flashes. By the end of Spring Training though, it was clear that Winn is way more advanced of a player than anyone though.
While the Cardinals did not have a clear role for him on their Major League club, Winn probably ends up making the majority of MLB rosters out of camp this year and surely should factor his way onto the roster at some point this season. Winn has started off a bit slow in Triple-A at the plate, but he showed extreme promise throughout Spring.
What really dazzles everyone is Winn's ability to make plays with his arm at shortstop. His arm is easily the best in all of baseball at the position, making him a human highlight reel defensively. He also brings elite speed to the position, so will steal a lot of bases for the Cardinals along the way.
Winn has superstar potential and could be one of the game's best shortstops in due time. If his bat is for real, Winn has an argument to be in the same class as Jordan Walker as a prospect. Even if he regresses back a bit to what people thought of him offensively, he still has a bright future in this game.