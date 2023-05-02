Ranking the Cardinals' 10 most important young players for their future
#3 - Tink Hence
Easily the highest ceiling of all Cardinals pitchers in their system, Tink Hence has all the tools to be a true front-line starter in today's game.
In 68 inning Minor League innings in his career Hence has a 2.12 ERA with 103 SO. Even this spring, while pitching against big-league talent, Hence looked like a guy with the stuff to have his way with major leaguers.
At just 20 years old, Hence has so much time to develop, and that should only benefit him. The Cardinals will be patient with Hence, but by the time he makes it to St. Louis, he may be ready to step into the top of the rotatoin expectations like many of the young flame throwers around the league.
If Hence can fill that ace void the Cardinals have had for so long, he'll completely change the narrative surrounding Caridnals' pitching and provide St. Louis with a guy who could overcome their biggest weakness.