Ranking the 5 starting pitchers the Cardinals could sign as Sonny Gray insurance
The Cardinals may need to add another starter here soon, so I ranked five options they could pursue.
By Josh Jacobs
#1 - Jordan Montgomery
Hey, the Cardinals sure love reunions, right? Well, I think fans would be a lot more excited about a Jordan Montgomery reunion than they were about names like Lance Lynn and Matt Carpenter earlier this offseason.
Another Scott Boras client, Montgomery remains on the market with Snell and may also be open to a shorter term deal. There's been a lot of smoke in recent weeks about signing with the Boston Red Sox, but the Cardinals should do whatever it takes to swoop in and bring Montgomery back to St. Louis.
Montgomery was great for the Cardinals in 2023, posting a 3.42 ERA in 21 starts before being dealt to the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline for Thomas Saggese, Tekoah Roby, and John King. Montgomery continued his strong season by posting a 2.79 ERA in 11 regular season starts for Texas and helping lead them to a World Series title in the postseason.
Montgomery already knows this Cardinals team, making it an easier adjustment than going to a new club this offseason. Signing him would also allow the Cardinals to hold onto that draft pick since he was dealt midseason.
We've seen players be dealt at deadlines before and return to their former clubs the following offseason, but to this point, it's sounded like there is not a ton of interest from Montgomery in returning to the Cardinals. If John Mozeliak makes an aggressive offer though, I have a feeling that could change Montgomery's mind with how the market has played out.
If the Cardinals are serious about winning in 2024, going out and signing Jordan Montgomery would be the best way to prove that, and is the move they need to make.