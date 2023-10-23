Ranking the 10 starting pitchers that the Cardinals should explore trading for
The Cardinals will likely swing a trade for one of their rotation upgrades this offseason. Which arms should they prioritize the most?
By Josh Jacobs
4. Bryan Woo
If I had to bet one starter that the Cardinals and Mariners may be most interested in finding a deal for this offseason, it would be Bryan Woo.
At 23 years old, Woo is primarily a fastball pitcher who has multiple heaters that he throws with devasting off-speed stuff as well. In 18 starts this year, he posted a 4.21 ERA after making the jump straight from Double-A. Woo's rookie year also featured a 9.6 K/9, and he should continue to increase his strikeout stuff as he grows into his stuff more.
Woo's ceiling is high, which makes him the kind of young arm a team like the Cardinals would dream about the future of, while also bringing much-needed swing-and-miss stuff to the rotation now. He also would be making the league minimum for the next two years, increasing their financial flexibility.
My question centers on what will the Mariners ask for in return. It's very possible they'll want Nolan Gorman or Brendan Donovan in return for Woo. Gorman is a hard no for me, and Donovan likely is as well. But I'd be willing to throw multiple assets in a deal to get this done. I wonder if Seattle would have interest in two of Burleson, Carlson, and O'Neill plus a prospect like Gordon Graceffo or Cooper Hjerpe. It's a lot of names from St. Louis, but I think it's well worth the risk at this point. Honestly, even a Tommy Edman and Thomas Saggese package could be an intriguing deal.