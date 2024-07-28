Rangers resurgence makes Nathan Eovaldi unlikely for the Cardinals
By Curt Bishop
It's been an up-and-down season for the Rangers, who not unlike the Cardinals have shown a bit of resolve and fought their way back into contention. Earlier in the week, it looked like Texas was going to sell and that Nathan Eovaldi would be a prime target for St. Louis. Eovaldi fits everything the Cardinals need and would give them that second top-tier starter to help them contend for a World Series title.
However, that appears unlikely now. Texas has won four straight games and has come to within two games of .500 at 50-52. They're also just three games back of first place in the AL West, which granted is a weaker division this year.
Because of this, it appears that one potential trade target is now off the market.
With Eovaldi seemingly off the market, the Cardinals are going to have to focus their energy elsewhere if they want to add a starting pitcher. Zach Eflin is another option for St. Louis, and he has a year of team control while the Rays look to be doing some selling.
While Jack Flaherty appears unlikely because of his history with John Mozeliak, he also fits what the Cardinals need and will cost significantly less than somebody like Eovaldi. Flaherty obviously came up through the Cardinals system and had some good years wearing the Birds on the Bat.
This would be the ideal solution for St. Louis in my mind. I think they should stay away from guys like Erick Fedde, Tyler Anderson, Cal Quantrill, and Austin Gomber, mainly because I believe they should aim higher than they have in recent years. None of those guys are going to give you a great chance to win in the postseason.
This is why I think it's important for both Mozeliak and Flaherty to put aside their differences. Flaherty clearly enjoyed his time in St. Louis and was close with Bob Gibson and Adam Wainwright, and I also think what many are calling a "feud" between him and Willson Contreras is way overblown. But with Eovaldi now unlikely, this is where the Cardinals should be focusing their energy if they want a good starting pitcher.
It's definitely disappointing that Eovaldi is likely no longer an option. He would have fit in quite nicely in St. Louis, as he is a proven postseason pitcher. But the Cardinals are going to have to pivot, and with limited options, I think Flaherty is the guy they should pivot to.
Of course, we shouldn't get our hopes up too high. We know how the Cardinals operate at this time of year, and it's a safe bet that we may end up being disappointed once again. I certainly hope I'm wrong about that.