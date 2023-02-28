Predicting which St. Louis Cardinals' prospects will make their debut in 2023
Moises Gomez
After raking against Double-A and Triple-A pitching last year, Moises Gomez is already flashing his elite power in big league camp and making a name for himself in a crowded field.
During the first game of Spring Training, Gomez smoked a double with an exit velocity of 105.7 MPH, and then ended the game on a 111.8 MPH ground out. When Gomez makes contact with the baseball, he does damage to the ball, which makes him such an intriguing prospect going forward and potential contributor in 2023.
After slugging 39 home runs last year, it's amazing that Gomez may struggle to find a spot on the St. Louis roster. There remain a lot of concerns about the 24-year-old's swing and miss in his game, but if he cuts down on that, or just continues to mash the ball, the club will have no choice but to promote him.
Gomez will have to compete with Juan Yepez, Alec Burleson, Nolan Gorman, and perhaps Jordan Walker for DH at-bats, making it difficult to see a path for Gomez to begin the season. But players struggle and injuries happen, so I do think Gomez will get some run in St. Louis during the 2023 season, or maybe even for another team should the club make a major trade with him as one of the pieces.
Debut in 2023? Yes.