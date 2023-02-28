Predicting which St. Louis Cardinals' prospects will make their debut in 2023
Michael McGreevy
One of the more MLB-ready arms in the Cardinals' organization, Michael McGreevy seems on track to get some innings in St. Louis at some point this year.
McGreevy does not have the same ceiling as other arms in the Cardinals' organization, but he does seem to have a very high floor as a backend of the rotation starter or quality reliever. McGreevy's off-speed pitches and command are average to above average, but his biggest roadblock is the lack of an MLB-ready fastball. That may have changed though during this camp.
If McGreevy can hold his velocity closer to 95 MPH rather than the 91-92 MPH he typically sits in, he could quickly make his way into the Cardinals pitching staff. If I had to guess, McGreevy won't do anything more than spot starts this year, but will factor his way into the bullpen at some point during the season.