Predicting which St. Louis Cardinals' prospects will make their debut in 2023
Masyn Winn
At just age 20, Masyn Winn has displayed some elite tools and pairs that will quality production at every level.
Known for his 80-grade arm and other high-level traits, Winn has the potential to be an elite defender at shortstop while making an impact at the plate as well. His speed will give him even more value as well, as he could eventually be among the league leaders in stolen bases.
Winn does have room to develop at the plate though, especially before seeing big-league pitching on a consistent basis. Last season, Winn put up a .832 OPS in 119 games across High-A and Double-A, but his OPS dropped to .760 in the AFL. There’s no need to rush Winn, especially since there is not a clear path for him toward playing time at this moment. That all could change though with a strong season in Triple-A and different things unfolding in St. Louis.
Should Paul DeJong continue to struggle and an injury occurs to one of Tommy Edman, Nolan Gorman, or Brendan Donovan, it would make a lot of sense for Winn to slide in at shortstop, assuming he is meeting or exceeding expectations in Memphis. With the new shift rules, there's a world where Gorman is too much of a liability at second base, so Winn could receive a late promotion to allow Edman to slide to second base at times.
In all likelihood, Winn remains in the minors through the 2023 season and get's his first opportunity in 2024.