Predicting which roster moves the Cardinals' will make after terrible road trip
Move #1 - Adam Wainwright activated from the injured list and Jake Woodford optioned to Triple-A Memphis
I think Jake Woodford sealed his fate with the club with Sunday's start against the Dodgers. In 3.2 innings, Woodford gave up four hits and three walks while allowing three runs. There's a chance he is relegated to the bullpen, but I'm guessing he ends up in Triple-A instead.
Honestly, Adam Wainwright hasn't looked great in his rehab starts. I think the club will see his return as something the clubhouse can rally around, and even if he's not great, it could help provide a spark for the team.
In Wainwright's rehab start on Sunday, he went 5.2 innings while giving up seven hits, one walk, and four runs while striking out nine batters. Let's hope the bright lights in St. Louis bring out the best in Wainwright, and that his leadership helps turn this team around.