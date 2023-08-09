Predicting when each prospect acquired at the trade deadline could join the Cardinals
The Cardinals acquired 10 players, though just one is currently on the major league roster? When will each one be ready to help the team?
RHP Matt Svanson
Svanson was acquired from Toronto in the Paul DeJong trade. Like Robberse, the Cardinals promoted him aggressively. Also like Robberse, Svanson stumbled in his Cardinal debut. He allowed 3 runs in relief. Unlike Robberse, time is not on Svanson's side. He's 24 now, and only just made his first appearance at the AA level. Most pitchers do not continue to advance once they reach 25, and that is the age at which they will play the entirety of next season. He probably won't even begin the year in AAA. On the bright side, Svanson hasn't exactly stalled. He was drafted at 21, out of Lehigh. He was dominating High-A and can easily turn this season around. He has shown the potential to generate strikeouts too.
However, it is his status as a reliever that helps him the most. Relief pitchers are different than starters, or really any other kind of prospect. Even when they age, relievers can continue to advance within an organization. A strong season can return them to an organization's radar. Even if Svanson pitches poorly down the stretch, and even if he pitches poorly in 2024, he still stands a chance of making a major league roster in the future. Unfortunately for us, this development is difficult to forecast. He isn't major league ready now, but the Cardinals need relievers, and they need them badly. Perhaps if he reaches AAA next season, he'll make an appearance for the Cardinals in 2025.