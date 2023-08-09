Predicting when each prospect acquired at the trade deadline could join the Cardinals
The Cardinals acquired 10 players, though just one is currently on the major league roster? When will each one be ready to help the team?
LHP Drew Rom
Rom was one of the few players acquired by the Cardinals to have already logged experience at the AAA level. The 23-year-old was drafted out of high school by Baltimore in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. Rom was promoted to Norfolk (Baltimore's AAA affiliate) late in the 2022 season. He has spent the entirety of 2023 in AAA. Rom will likely debut with Memphis. Though age, ability, and experience all work in Rom's favor, it is his status as a member of the 40-man roster that separates him from the rest of the acquisitions.
This year, he's struggled with his control. In just 86 innings, he has walked a whopping 46 batters. This comes after walking 47 batters in 120 innings last year when he displayed significantly better control. However, through these issues, Rom has still managed to generate whiffs routinely. This strikeout potential is what initially intrigued the Cardinals, and it may be what gives Rom the opportunity to contribute at some point this season. Outside of King, Rom easily has the best shot at appearing for the Cardinals in 2023. He's coming off a strong month of July with Norfolk, but the Cardinals will likely want to see him pitch well in Memphis before a potential call-up.