Predicting what the Cardinals would offer for the remaining free-agent relievers
The starting pitching has been addressed, but now the focus should be shifting to the bullpen, how aggressive will they be?
Phil Maton- 2 year deal for $28 million dollars
Maton is very underrated and an intriguing free agent. He has a career 4.25 ERA in 7 seasons with the Padres, Guardians, and Astros but is coming off his best season in the big leagues.
In 2023, Maton had career-bests in ERA ( 3.00), appearances (68), hits per 9 (6.7), ERA+ (141), and WHIP (1.12). Maton did not pitch in the playoffs for the Astros in the year they won the World Series in 2022 after he injured himself punching a locker in the final week of the regular season, but when he has pitched in the postseason he has simply been outstanding.
From 2020-2023 Maton has pitched in 20 playoff games and he has a superb 0.83 ERA, including in the 2023 playoff where he only allowed 1 hit and 2 base runners in 6 playoff appearances. Dating back to the 2021 World Series Maton has not allowed a run in his last 11.2 innings in the playoffs.
Like Robertson, Maton is a strikeout reliever, as he has a career 10.3 K/9 and has gotten over a strikeout an inning in 6 of his 7 MLB seasons. And he is much younger, he will turn 31 in March so you'd surely be more comfortable in giving him a multi-year contract, and he'll likely be looking for one. There have been multiple reports in the past month that the Cardinals are linked to Maton, seeing him as a good fit in a middle relief role, also one thing to note, Maton went to high school in Chatham, Illinois which is approximately 95 miles away from Busch Stadium.