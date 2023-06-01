Predicting the St. Louis Cardinals 2024 Opening Day Roster
By Josh Jacobs
Lineups
vs. RH pitching
- CF Lars Nootbaar
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- RF Jordan Walker
- C Willson Contreras
- DH Alec Burleson
- LF Brendan Donovan
- SS Masyn Winn
Like we've seen with the Cardinals this year, their lineups will always be fluid, but I think this will be their "best" lineup against right-handed pitching. I'm sure it will often look different than this as they rotate players, but this is the prime lineup.
vs. LH pitching
- LF Lars Nootbaar
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- RF Jordan Walker
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- DH Nolan Gorman
- C Willson Contreras
- CF Dylan Carlson
- 2B Brendan Donovan
- SS Masyn Winn
The biggest change I see in this lineup is the addition of Carlson, which makes them very good defensively overall. Walker slides into the third spot in the order, assuming he hits like I think he will between now and Opening Day. I could see Gorman or Contreras being in that spot, but I think Walker emerges there.